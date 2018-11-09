Claire Underwood statue erected at Dallas airport reveals ‘House of Cards’ ‘spoiler’

A statue of Claire Underwood from the hit show “House of Cards” was erected at Dallas Love Field airport on Friday.

The following contains spoilers from the show for those who haven’t already binged the latest season on Netflix.

The full-sized statue of Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, shows the fictional president is pregnant, as revealed in the final season of the show released Nov. 2.

Fans who hadn’t seen the latest season took to Reddit to express their shock.

“Wow what a huge spoiler just right out there in the wild,” one said.

The statue was erected to celebrate the final season of “House of Cards” and Americans’ “first female president.”

The statue is adorned with a bronze plaque that reads: “Claire Hale Underwood of Highland Park, Texas — The 47th President of the United States of America.”

In the show, Underwood is from the Highland Park area of Dallas.

The statue will remain until Nov. 14.