Officials identify man shot to death defending his uncle from robbers in Texas home

A search continued Sunday for suspects accused of killing a 21-year-old man as he defended his uncle from them at a Garland residence.

During a holdup Friday night, the uncle and one of the suspects began fighting when Misael Alexis Romero, 21, came to help out, police said.

But one of the suspects fatally shot Romero, and all the robbers fled the scene.

“He lived there with his uncle,” said Jorge Cortez of Garland in a Sunday telephone interview. “He was just a hard worker.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police responded to the shooting call about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Cedar Drive.

Officers learned Romero and his uncle had just arrived home when they were approached by four suspects who demanded money. One suspect was armed with a handgun and another robber had a rifle, police said.

During the robbery, the uncle who was standing just outside the driver’s door of his vehicle began to scuffle with one of the suspects.

Romero who was standing near the passenger door of the vehicle ran to help his uncle. After he was shot, Romero was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The four male suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Cortez said he believes there was a fifth suspect involved.

Anyone with information should call police at 972-485-4840 or Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.

SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr