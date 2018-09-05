15 Colombian nationals arrested in violent jewel robberies in North Texas, across U.S.

A ring of Colombian jewel robbers used sophisticated and brutal tactics to carry out 11 robberies or attempted robberies over a two-year span, the U.S. Justice Department says.
Fifteen people have been arrested and face charges related to the robberies, along with organized crime and conspiracy charges.
Between September 2014 and January 2016, they allegedly robbed jewelers and traveling jewelry salespeople three times in Dallas, once in Farmers Branch and twice in Houston. Other heists happened in Oklahoma City; Miami Beach; Hollywood, Florida; Indianapolis and Vienna, Virginia, officials said in a news release.
Obtaining rental cars, airplane tickets and hotel rooms, and opening bank accounts using fake identification, the suspects conducted surveillance on diamond and jewelry stores, along with traveling jewelry salesmen, in order to identify potential victims, authorities said.
In some incidents, the robbers would block a salesman’s vehicle with one of their own and disable the salesman’s vehicle by slashing its tires or breaking its windows, authorities said.
They would use violence, threats of violence and weapons, including BB guns and knives, during the robberies, authorities said. They sold the jewels to “fences,” who deal in stolen goods, and split the proceeds.
The arrested men and women were identified as Jonathan David Malpica, 33; Tito Andres Vargas Urbina, 31; Roger Zamora, 40; Camila Andrea Espitia, 23; Mohammed Natour, 32; Omar Gonzalez, 38; Fabrizia Cavanna Sarmiento, 41; Andres Felipe Henao, 32; Bryan David Vargas Londono, 25; Rodolfo Vargas Londono, 30; Luis Garcia, 31; Catherine Salas, 34; Erika Gutierrez Machado, 45; James Jeanphier Tobar Ramon, 27; and Jesus Jean Pool Tovar, 24.
Cavanna and the Londonos were arrested in Colombia by the Colombian National Police, authorities said. The rest were arrested in various locations in the United States between 2016 and 2017.
“The defendants allegedly embarked on a multi-state spree of violent robberies, putting the lives of their victims and other innocent civilians at risk,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski, who announced the arrests along with U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox of Dallas and Special Agent Eric K. Jackson of the Dallas FBI office.
“We have no tolerance for those who would violate the sovereignty of the United States to further their criminal goals and we will bring you to justice no matter where in the world you are located,” Jackson said.
To date, nine of the 15 defendants — Gonzalez, Urbina, Malpica, Machado, Salas, Henao, Natour, Zamora and Garcia — have pleaded guilty, authorities said.
