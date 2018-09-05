Pickup slams into Fox 4 News in Dallas, driver rants about ‘treason,’ reports say

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after repeatedly crashing his pickup truck into the side of the Fox 4 News building in downtown Dallas, police said.
The man got out of the truck after hitting the building several times, shattering the floor-to-ceiling windows, and began ranting, according to reports. Witnesses told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA that the man was screaming about “treason.”
But police spokeswoman Debra Webb said hours later that the man appeared to be trying to draw attention to officer-involved shootings. Similar verbiage was on papers strewn across the street.
“It doesn’t appear he was targetting the media,” she said.
When he got out of his truck he pulled out a bag, prompting police to summon a bomb squad, which didn’t find any explosives, Webb said.
Arresting officers told Webb that the man wasn’t making much sense but that he surrendered peacefully, she said.
“The suspect went to Parkland Hospital just to get evaluated,” she said, and has since be transported to jail.
There were no injuries.
The incident happened at about 6 a.m., Fox 4 reporter Hanna Battah said in a Facebook Live report. The office is at 400 N. Griffin Street.
She said most employees were evacuated after the truck hit the office. They began re-entering at about 9:20 a.m., according to the station’s live news broadcast.
Police used a canine unit and a robot to investigate, according to WFAA, which added that several city blocks, strewn with thousands of printed sheets of paper from the man’s truck, were closed off to traffic surrounding the building.
DART train service to downtown Dallas was suspended by police.
“I’m going to be 40 minutes late to work,” one witness told the Star-Telegram.
Cody Marcom, a reporter for WFAA, tweeted about unconfirmed reports that the man had papers with “WFAA” written on them.
Another WFAA reporter, Tiffany Liou, reported that witnesses said the man screamed about “treason.”
Fox 4 reported that the man would be charged with criminal mischief.
Dallas police spokesman Demarquis Black asked media outlets to be patient “as we gather and confirm information.”
People had gathered across the street to watch investigators work. Helicopters were hovering over the scene of the incident at about 9 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments