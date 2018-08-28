‘God is good’: Family, friends of Jordan Edwards celebrate after guilty verdict

Odell Edwards held back his tears minutes after the ex-police officer who killed his teenage son was found guilty of murder.
“It’s been a long time, hard year and we’re just really happy,” he said.
Back in the courtroom on the 6th floor of the Frank Crowley Courts Building, family members and friends embraced each other.
“God is good, God is good,” one woman said from the hallway.
On Twitter, across the country, people who watched the trial since Aug. 16 let out a sigh of relief using the hashtag #JordanEdwards, the same hashtag they used after the 15-year-old’s death.
Daryl Washington, attorney for the Edwards family, said: “This case is not just about Jordan. It’s about Tamir Rice, it’s about Walter Scott, it’s about Alton Sterling, it’s about every African-American ... who has been killed and has not gotten justice.”
The jury immediately jumped into the punishment phase of the trial.
They heard testimony from Edwards’ teachers at Mesquite High School, where he was a freshman.
From day one of the trial to Tuesday — there was one thing jurors heard over and over about Edwards. He was known for his smile.
“That smile engulfed everyone,” math teacher AnnaLee Polk said.
She said Edwards was a leader in his classroom who was “actually enthusiastic” about learning math.
He helped his classmates from falling behind.
Jurors will also hear testimony in Roy Oliver’s defense.
Oliver, 38, shot five times into a moving vehicle in which Edwards was a passenger on April 29, 2017.
Jordan, his brothers and a couple of friends were leaving a house party after Oliver and his partner, Officer Tyler Gross, were called to break it up.
A group of suspected gang members shot 12 times into the air from a nearby parking lot — across the road from the party and unrelated to it.
As Gross and Oliver went to investigate, they tried stopping the car.
Oliver said he believed the car was about to run over Gross, so he opened fire on the passenger side. He shot Edwards in the back of the head.
As the guilty verdict was read, Oliver’s wife, Ingrid, began to cry. She and Oliver have a 3-year-old son who is autistic. Oliver also has another child with his ex-wife.
Oliver faces up to life in prison.
