Seagoville Police Officer Sam Click saves family of seven from burning home

Seagoville Police Officer Sam Click rushed into a burning home to help save a family of seven, including six young boys. No one was injured in the blaze.
MS-13 gang members indicted in Texas

Dallas

Eight members of the notorious MS-13 gang have been indicted on charges stemming from a “spree of violence” across the Dallas area, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said Friday.

