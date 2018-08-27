Video shows a bloodied rapper threatening to sue a fan during a Dallas concert

While performing in Dallas, rapper Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd was hit in the face by a cellphone or wallet thrown by a fan. Video shows a bloodied Lee threatening to sue the woman who threw the object at him while he was performing
By
Up Next
While performing in Dallas, rapper Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd was hit in the face by a cellphone or wallet thrown by a fan. Video shows a bloodied Lee threatening to sue the woman who threw the object at him while he was performing
By

Dallas

Rapper for Rae Sremmurd hit in mouth by airborne object at concert in Dallas

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

August 27, 2018 11:19 AM

DALLAS

Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd was hit in the mouth by an airborne object by a fan at a concert in Dallas Sunday night and said later on Twitter he might be off the tour for a fews days.

Rae Sremmurd was opening for Wiz Khalifa at the Dos Equis Pavilion when a concert-goer threw something — possibly a cellphone or a wallet — at Lee, who abruptly stopped the performance and called the fan out.

“Who threw that s---?” he asks. “Who threw that s---? What was that? ... I’m fixin’ to sue you’re a--, man.”

Footage posted on social media shows Lee’s lip bleeding as he castigates the fan.

He indicated later he might also have lost a tooth.

He came back out after the incident and finished the show, according to reports.

  Comments  