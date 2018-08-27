Rapper for Rae Sremmurd hit in mouth by airborne object at concert in Dallas

Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd was hit in the mouth by an airborne object by a fan at a concert in Dallas Sunday night and said later on Twitter he might be off the tour for a fews days.
Rae Sremmurd was opening for Wiz Khalifa at the Dos Equis Pavilion when a concert-goer threw something — possibly a cellphone or a wallet — at Lee, who abruptly stopped the performance and called the fan out.
“Who threw that s---?” he asks. “Who threw that s---? What was that? ... I’m fixin’ to sue you’re a--, man.”
Footage posted on social media shows Lee’s lip bleeding as he castigates the fan.
He indicated later he might also have lost a tooth.
He came back out after the incident and finished the show, according to reports.
