Dallas

Burglary suspect parks getaway car, but car gets away instead as he forgets one thing

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

August 22, 2018 06:33 PM

Carrollton

A suspect eying property in someone else’s garage forgot one thing Tuesday when he parked his car and then tried to swipe the goods.

He forgot to put it in park, Carrollton police reported. Oops.

The suspect was captured on home surveillance video stealing items from a garage in the 1900 block of Robin Meadow Drive.

The suspect was driving a gray SUV slowly up the street when he noticed a garage open, the video shows. He then jumped out of his car and began to inspect the items when his car began to roll backwards down the street.

He noticed a few seconds later and sprinted to the driver side door of the SUV, which he left open, and hopped in, then put the car in park.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 972-466-3333 or to submit tips to 972-466-3329.

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes


