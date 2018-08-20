Witness who shot father stabbing infant fired on him from a second-floor balcony

The Good Samaritan who shot a man who was stabbing his infant son on Sunday afternoon fired his weapon from the second-floor balcony of his apartment, Lewisville police said.
“Time did not allow for him to come down to the ground level; he retrieved his firearm and shot the suspect from that elevated position,” Capt. Mike Lane said on Monday morning. “It was a handgun … it was a citizen that was able to stop the attack, very fortunate.”
The attack began just before 1 p.m. Sunday at Oak Forrest Apartments at 1531 S. State Highway 121 Business. The large, gated community showed no signs of the incident the next morning.
Lane said the suspect went into a courtyard at the complex and stabbed his 16-month-old son numerous times. The child later died. The father also had wounds on his hand from a knife, Lane said.
The man who intervened from the second-floor balcony shot the suspect in his leg, Lane said.
Police Capt. Jesse Hunter said Sunday, “That was what effectively ended the assault on the child.”
The shooter will not be criminally charged, police said.
The suspect’s name is not being released, pending his arrest. He’s in the hospital receiving treatment. It’s unknown how long that will take, Lane said.
Lane said there were several witnesses to the attack and it was reported that the man had been yelling — “possibly some religious yells.”
There had not been any previous calls or reports to police at the apartment, Lane said. Nor had there been prior reports by the child’s family involving Child Protective Services, he said.
The mother of the child was at work at the time of the stabbing, Lane said.
Comments