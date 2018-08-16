Trial underway in case of ex-policeman accused of killing teenager in Balch Springs

Opening arguments are underway in the trial of ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, accused of killing a 15-year-old boy fleeing a party in April 2017.

The judge in the case declined a defense motion to delay the trial. Defense lawyers said they needed more time to look through the thousand pages of discovery, images and video files provided by prosecutors in the last two weeks.

They filed a separate last-minute appeal to the 5th District Court of Appeals in Dallas saying the indictments were invalid, but the court has yet to rule on that.

Oliver is charged with killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an African-American boy who played football at his high school and was fleeing a party that had gotten out of hand last spring. Oliver is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Watch the proceedings live at lawandcrime.com.