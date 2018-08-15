Dallas police looking for help identifying man found floating in the Trinity River

Dallas police is asking for help in identifying the body of a man who was found floating in the Trinity River in June.

Officers responded to a call about 12:15 p.m. on June 9 in reference to a body that was floating in the river near the 5300 block of Interstate Highway 45, according to a news release.

The man had several distinctive tattoos, including a cross with praying hands on his back and a skeleton and the word “hustla” on his abdomen.

He was wearing a red Texas Rangers shirt along with dark-colored boxer shorts and a black sock on his left foot. Due to the condition of the body, the man’s race could not be determined.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Anyone who knows information about the man’s identity should call 214-671-3632 or send an email to christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 124437-2018.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3