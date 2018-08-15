This man spent 8 years in jail for a bank robbery. Guess what he did when he got out?

A 47-year-old Dallas man is back behind bars for a bank robbery, eight years after he was released from prison for a similar crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey handed down a guilty verdict from a federal jury convicting Derrick Adrian Johnson of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Dallas on July 9, 2016, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, testimony revealed that Johnson disguised himself in a painter’s suit from a nearby construction site, covered his face with a towel and robbed the bank, the news release stated.

The day before that incident, Johnson had been released from federal custody for a 2008 bank robbery conviction. It also involved Johnson covering his face with a towel and attempting to rob a Wells Fargo bank, the news release stated.





Now he faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years for his latest bank robbery.

He also faces an additional term of imprisonment for committing this offense while on a supervised release for the 2008 bank robbery conviction, the news release stated.

A sentencing date for Johnson has not been set.