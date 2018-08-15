Lawyers for ex-Balch Springs cop trying to delay murder trial set to begin Thursday

A jury is set to hear the case against a former Bach Springs police officer who fatally shot an unarmed teenager last year.

Roy Oliver’s trial is scheduled to begin Thursday morning in Dallas, but his attorneys are trying to delay it.

Paperwork was filed in the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas on Wednesday after a judge declined to delay the trial during a hearing on Tuesday.

The defense said that from July 30 to Aug. 9, prosecutors provided them with more than 1,050 pages of discovery, including 764 pages of new discovery, 1,047 images and 19 video files.

Oliver is charged with killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an African-American boy who played football at his high school and was fleeing a party that had gotten out of hand last spring. Oliver is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Edwards and four other teenagers, including his brother, were leaving a house party on Baron Drive in April 2017 as police arrived.

Officers who entered the house said they heard gunshots, and the scene became chaotic as people began running away. As the officers went back outside, a vehicle in which Edwards was a passenger began backing onto a main road. The driver was attempting to leave.

Oliver fired his service rifle multiple times through the passenger-side window, hitting Edwards in the back of the head. The Dallas County medical examiner ruled Edward’s death a homicide.

After he fired his gun, Oliver “flipped off” the car, according to court documents obtained by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

The initial claim made by Oliver was that the vehicle was reversing “in an aggressive manner” toward officers. But video taken at the scene shows the vehicle was driving away.

Oliver was later fired from the Bach Springs Police Department, where he started his career in 2011.

Thousands of Facebook and Twitter users posted about it in the days immediately after the shooting, using “#jordanedwards.” His death was compared to other police shootings of young black men, such as 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland. Rice was fatally shot in November 2014 as he held a pellet gun.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press in 2017 showed that Oliver had complaints filed against him for aggressive behavior years before he shot Edwards.

Oliver is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant after allegedly pointing his gun at two women after an April 16, 2017 fender bender, according to The Dallas Morning News. He has denied pointing the gun at the driver and passenger.