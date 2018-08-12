He was fueling his vehicle at a Dallas convenience store. Seconds later, gunfire erupted

A 29-year-old Dallas man was in custody Sunday and accused in the weekend shooting death of another man as he fueled his vehicle at a convenience store.

Detectives believe the fatal shooting occurred after the two men were involved in a drug transaction.

The man shot to death was identified as 56-year-old Carlton Fisher who died from his injuries at Parkland Memorial Hospital Saturday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Kevin Hall, 29, of Dallas, who was booked into jail Saturday night.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday at the QuikTrip, 1220 W. Mockingbird Lane.

Police located a man with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle which had crashed into a nearby construction site. That man later identified as Carlton Fisher was taken to the Dallas hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Fisher had arrived in the area attempting to buy drugs. He drove to a nearby motel where he met Hall, according to an arrest warrant.

Fisher left the motel, drove to the QuikTrip and parked near the gas pumps, police said. A few minutes later, Hall also arrived at the QuikTrip in a sports utility vehicle and observed Fisher sitting inside of his vehicle.

Hall stepped out of his SUV and fired several times at Fisher, according to the warrant. Hall fled the scene.

Fisher attempted to drive away, but he crashed his vehicle, police said.

Hall who was in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail Sunday, faces a charge of murder, according to jail records and an arrest warrant.



