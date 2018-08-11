Dallas police seeking suspect information in fatal shooting Friday

Homicide detectives are asking the public to help them locate a suspect in a fatal shooting on Friday.

Police officers responding to a shooting call in the 200 block of Creek Cove Drive found Calvin Graves, 36, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

Graves was found inside a blue sedan that collided with a parked vehicle, the release said.

Personnel from Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after Graves was located and pronounced him dead, according to police. Witnesses told officers they saw an unknown make or model sports utility vehicle leave the area immediately after the shooting, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3701, or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Those who call are asked to refer to case number 176455-2018.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Crime Stoppers can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.







