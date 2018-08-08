These were the vehicles that survived the garage collapse in Irving

A week after a destructive parking garage collapse, all the vehicles that survived undamaged have been removed.
The last remaining vehicles were pushed to the so-called safe zone and removed Wednesday after crews dismantled parts of the garage to get to them. The first of the vehicles to emerge was a Hyundai that a worker drove from the center of the garage to the southwest exit, the only accessible way out.
More than 60 vehicles were saved, according to officials. The cars have yet to be delivered to their owners as they’re still part of the investigation. The cause of the collapse is unknown.
Crews are expected to remove the damaged vehicles on Friday.
The parking garage collapsed around 11:30 a.m. on July 31. A second collapse occurred about 4 p.m., causing about 30 vehicles to be destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
