Woman raped in Dallas nightclub bathroom with customers nearby, police say

Police released a composite drawing Wednesday of a man accused in a June sexual assault of a woman in a nightclub bathroom.
Detectives released the drawing in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and contact police.
The attack occurred about 12:45 a.m. June 22, a Friday, at the Beauty Bar, 1924 N. Henderson Avenue.
The woman was in a bathroom when the suspect attacked her, police said.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with light complexion, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 to 170 pounds with dark brown or black hair, curly on top.
Anyone with information should call police at 214-671-3685 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
