Help is on the way for six vehicles stranded on a collapsed Irving parking garage

More than 60 vehicles were saved after the second floor of an Irving parking garage collapsed just before 11:30 a.m. on July 31.
The Irving Fire Department said 30 driveable vehicles were removed from the garage on Friday. Another 30 were removed Saturday.
On Monday morning, the department said there were six remaining vehicles stranded on the northeast corner of the garage. They will be removed by a crane sometime Tuesday.
The collapse damaged about 30 cars. No injuries were reported.
Assistant Chief J. Taylor of the Irving Fire Department said the garage was handed back over to the Dallas-based property owner — Lincoln Property Company, at 2000 McKinney Ave. — last week.
The company has not returned calls for comment.
There was no public information available on when the last time the Irving garage — at the corner of O’Connor Ridge Boulevard and Fuller Drive — was inspected.
The first collapse happened at 11:27 a.m. No one was injured. Had it happened earlier in the morning, or closer to the lunch hour, the collapse could have been deadly, Taylor said.
The second fall happened at around 4:30 p.m. No one was injured then either.
