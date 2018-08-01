Bond reduced for Richardson man accused in death of his adopted daughter

A Dallas County judge has reduced the bond on charges for Wesley Mathews, who is accused in the death of his adopted daughter, 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, in October.

Wesley Mathews, 38, of Richardson remains in jail facing capital murder, injury to a child and tampering with evidence charges, according to Dallas County jail records.

On Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Amber Givens reduced his bond from $1 million to $500,000 on the capital murder and injury to a child charges. Givens also reduced his bond from $250,000 to $100,000 for a tampering with evidence charge.

On Tuesday, Mathews’ attorneys asked that the bonds be lowered “to a reasonable amount in order that [Mathews] will have an opportunity to obtain release from incarceration,” according to news partner WFAA.

On Oct. 7, Wesley reported to Richardson police that Sherin had disappeared. He told police he punished Sherin for not drinking her milk by telling her to stand by a tree, in close vicinity of an alley, where coyotes had been known to roam around 3 a.m.

Five hours later, he waited for the sun to rise to go out and look for her before he reported Sherin missing. An Amber Alert was issued and for weeks police asked for help from neighbors hoping to find some sort of clue.

On Oct. 23, Wesley was arrested for child endangerment. He told police that on Oct. 6, Sherin began choking and coughing while he attempted to give her milk. He told police that the girl, who had a developmental disability, eventually slowed her breathing. When he didn’t feel a pulse on the girl, he believed she had died and removed her body from the home.









Sherin’s body was found inside a ditch drain under Spring Valley and Bowser roads, about a mile from her home in Richardson. Sherin’s adopted mother, Sini Mathews, was arrested and charged with endangering/abandoning a child.

The case drew international interest in part because of Sherin’s background before she was adopted by the Mathews family. She was abandoned by her biological parents and left in an orphanage in India when she was 1, according to The Times of India.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.