Dallas police arrest 2 teens in killing of man they met through buy, sell, trade app

Dallas police arrested two teenagers they say shot and killed a man they met through a smartphone buy and trade app.
Dequintion Franklin, 17, and Jontarious Webb-Barrett, 19, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.
On July 28, Franklin and Webb-Barrett met with Duglas Ramirez-Mendez after having a conversation on the OfferUp sell or trade app. Ramirez-Mendez had discussed selling or trading his red Mustang for a Chevorlet Camaro, according to an arrest affidavit.
There was supposed to be a trade of $9,000 also, the document says.
That day, surveillance footage from the Good Haven apartments shows Franklin and Webb-Barrett walking around the apartment complex. Then a red Mustang, driven by Ramirez-Mendez, is shown driving around as if he is looking for someone, the affidavit says. The footage then shows Franklin and Webb-Barrett walking up to the car. The driver then speeds off and crashes in the 1000 block of Hutchins Road.
Both Franklin and Webb-Barrett ran away through a nearby field, the affidavit says.
When police arrived, they found Ramirez-Mendez fatally shot in his car.
Police say they think Webb-Barrett planned to rob Ramirez-Mendez because he didn’t have a car to trade.
