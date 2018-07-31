Irving parking garage collapses, fire department says

A portion of a two story parking garage collapsed in Irving before noon Tuesday.
Firefighters didn’t find any trapped people during their initial search, the Irving Fire Department said on Facebook. The department told reporters on the scene they are now worried about a secondary collapse.
No injuries have been reported as of 1 p.m. and rescue dogs didn’t indicate that any people are trapped in the debris, according to WFAA-TV.
There are 21 vehicles trapped in the garage, at 4545 Fuller Drive, the department said.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.
