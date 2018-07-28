Facebook Live: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks with the Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy in Dallas

The campaign tour for Sen. Ted Cruz stopped in Dallas on Saturday, July 28, 2018, and Cruz, who faces Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in November, spoke with Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy in a Facebook Live.
By
Up Next
The campaign tour for Sen. Ted Cruz stopped in Dallas on Saturday, July 28, 2018, and Cruz, who faces Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in November, spoke with Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy in a Facebook Live.
By

Dallas

After campaign stop in Dallas, Ted Cruz talks Beto O’Rourke, Russia investigation and more

By Jordan Ray

jray@star-telegram.com

July 28, 2018 06:31 PM

The campaign tour for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz stopped in Dallas on Saturday, and Cruz took a moment to speak with Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy in a Facebook Live.

The topics discussed included Cruz’s race against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, the special counsel investigation into Donald Trump, Russian interference in the 2016 election and more.

Watch the full Facebook Live conversation between Cruz and Kennedy aboard the “Cruz Cruiser” in the video above.

Earlier in the day, Cruz got a haircut at Kingdom Cuts Barber Shop in East Dallas.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with constituents during an impromptu barbershop town hall in Dallas on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

By

During the hour-long haircut, Cruz held an impromptu town hall discussion with some of his constituents, during which he answered questions about criminal justice reform, immigration and the possibility of debating O’Rourke, who Cruz compared to Bernie Sanders.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with a constituent about immigration during an impromptu barbershop town hall in Dallas on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

By

“Bernie, like a lot of Democrats, is a socialist,” Cruz said. “Socialism doesn’t work. I’m more than happy to have a conversation that if you want families to prosper, you want the free enterprise system.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with constituents during an impromptu barbershop town hall in Dallas on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Cruz then stopped by Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ next to Rodeo Goat Dallas.

  Comments  