After campaign stop in Dallas, Ted Cruz talks Beto O’Rourke, Russia investigation and more

The campaign tour for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz stopped in Dallas on Saturday, and Cruz took a moment to speak with Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy in a Facebook Live.

The topics discussed included Cruz’s race against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, the special counsel investigation into Donald Trump, Russian interference in the 2016 election and more.

Watch the full Facebook Live conversation between Cruz and Kennedy aboard the “Cruz Cruiser” in the video above.

Earlier in the day, Cruz got a haircut at Kingdom Cuts Barber Shop in East Dallas.

During the hour-long haircut, Cruz held an impromptu town hall discussion with some of his constituents, during which he answered questions about criminal justice reform, immigration and the possibility of debating O’Rourke, who Cruz compared to Bernie Sanders.

“Bernie, like a lot of Democrats, is a socialist,” Cruz said. “Socialism doesn’t work. I’m more than happy to have a conversation that if you want families to prosper, you want the free enterprise system.”

Cruz then stopped by Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ next to Rodeo Goat Dallas.