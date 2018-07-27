Video shows driver backing up, hitting pedestrian and driving away

Police in Mesquite are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit a pedestrian and drove off on July 19.
The hit-and-run happened in the parking lot of the Kwik Fuel and Food gas station, in the 3000 block of Big Town Boulevard at 9:08 p.m., police say.
The driver backed the SUV out of a parking space and hit a pedestrian, who was bending over, according to the video. The suspect then drove off. The pedestrian was seriously injured, police said.
The vehicle is a 2007 to 2014 GM SUV with a sunroof.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information should call 214-373-TIPS or police at 972-216-6632.
