Video shows hit and run suspect in Mesquite, Texas

Mesquite police are looking for a person who backed into a pedestrian at a gas station then drove away. Video released by the police department shows the driver entering the gas station and the hit and run.
By
Up Next
Mesquite police are looking for a person who backed into a pedestrian at a gas station then drove away. Video released by the police department shows the driver entering the gas station and the hit and run.
By

Dallas

Video shows driver backing up, hitting pedestrian and driving away

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@star-telegram.com

July 27, 2018 12:52 PM

MESQUITE

Police in Mesquite are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit a pedestrian and drove off on July 19.

The hit-and-run happened in the parking lot of the Kwik Fuel and Food gas station, in the 3000 block of Big Town Boulevard at 9:08 p.m., police say.

The driver backed the SUV out of a parking space and hit a pedestrian, who was bending over, according to the video. The suspect then drove off. The pedestrian was seriously injured, police said.

The vehicle is a 2007 to 2014 GM SUV with a sunroof.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information should call 214-373-TIPS or police at 972-216-6632.

Nichole Manna, 817-390-7684, @NicholeManna

  Comments  