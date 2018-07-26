He attacked a young girl behind a strip mall. Police have released a composite drawing

Police released a drawing Thursday of a sexual assault suspect who attacked a juvenile at gunpoint last week behind a strip mall.
The young girl was walking near a dumpster the morning of July 18 in the 1300 block of Northwest Highway when the armed suspect threatened her with a gun and sexually assaulted her, police say.
Detectives released the drawing in hopes that someone would recognize the suspect. Last week, police released a video of a car that authorities believe was the vehicle the suspect used to drive off.
The car is described as a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra.
The attack occurred about 10:30 a.m. July 18 as the girl walked behind a business.
The girl told police she saw a black car drive in her direction and then back into a parking space near the dumpster.
As she walked past the dumpster, the suspect appeared brandishing a gun and attacked her.
The suspect is described as a black man, about 5-feet-4 to 5-feet-6, skinny build, short haircut and a full beard. At the time, he was wearing a faded black T-shirt and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840 or submit a tip to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477. Tips also can be submitted at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.
