DPS agents shoot man who walked toward them with handgun in Dallas, authorities say

A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety shot an armed man while working in the northeast portion of Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Staff Lieutenant Lonny Haschel said agents were working on a case in an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Adleta Boulevard.
The agents were parked in a nearby business and at around 11 a.m., a white SUV blocked the agents in by pulling behind their vehicle, Haschel said.
A man then exited the SUV with a handgun and approached the agents, he said.
“According to the preliminary investigation, the agents, fearing for their lives, discharged their service weapons, striking the armed suspect,” Haschel said.
A handgun was recovered from the man. Two additional people who were in the SUV were taken into custody, Haschel said.
First aid was administrated to the man, who was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting.
