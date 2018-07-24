Suspect in wreck that killed Dallas police officer ‘re-arrested’

The suspect involved in a wreck that killed a Dallas police officer Saturday was arrested again Monday, less than two days after posting bond, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, of Dallas was taken back into custody after a Dallas County judge granted tentative approval to a motion from the state claiming insufficient bond, according to a FOX4 report.

State officials asked for Breedlove’s bond be increased from $76,000 to $100,000, FOX4 reported.

“Breedlove has been re-arrested and was brought over to the jail after a court hearing at the courthouse,” said Raul Reyna, a spokesman for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, in an email. “My understanding is there will be another hearing tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Breedlove is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the death of veteran Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Earl “Jamie” Givens.

Initially, his bail was set at $1,000 for the weapon charge and $75,000 for the manslaughter charge, according to Dallas County jail records. He posted bond just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Givens, a 32-year veteran of the Dallas police force, was assigned to escort duty ahead of a police motorcade for a funeral procession when the crash occurred. He was in position to block oncoming traffic to the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 20 at Bonnie View Road about 5:30 a.m Saturday.





Givens had the emergency lights on his motorcycle activated and was stationary when Breedlove allegedly struck Givens while driving his Kia Sportage at a high speed, according to Dallas police.

He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained from Dallas police, Breedlove was with family members celebrating the birthday of a relative before the fatal wreck.

The affidavit showed that officers removed Breedlove from the driver’s seat of his vehicle and found a 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun loaded with eight live rounds and one round in the chamber in the passenger seat of his SUV.





A crash investigator reported that Breedlove appeared to be intoxicated with red blood-shot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath, the affidavit stated.

After officers performed a field DWI assessment on Breedlove, he was questioned about his whereabouts prior to the crash.

He told investigators that he had left his brother’s home and was headed to his home in the Easter Oaks neighborhood, the affidavit stated. Prior to that, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, he had gone to a Mexican restaurant and had eaten three burritos, drank three 12-ounce bottles of Corona beer and two 12-to-14-ounce margaritas.

He said he also had four Miller Lite 12-ounce bottled beers between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Saturday, but had taken an hour nap at his brother’s home before attempting to drive home Saturday morning, the affidavit stated. He told investigators his family had been out celebrating his mother’s birthday, which was a week earlier, since his sister just arrived in town.

After the crash he remained at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

Breedlove is expected to make an appearance in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 23, according to Dallas County jail records.