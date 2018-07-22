Suspect in fatal wreck that killed Dallas police officer bonds out of jail

Adrian Breedlove, 25, of Dallas, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges during a crash that claimed the life of veteran Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Earl “Jamie” Givens.
By Prescotte Stokes III

July 22, 2018 03:58 PM

The suspect involved in a fatal wreck that killed a Dallas police officer Saturday posted $7,500 bond to be released from jail, according to Dallas County jail records.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, of Dallas is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon during a crash that claimed the life of veteran Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Earl “Jamie” Givens.

Breedlove’s bail for the weapon charge was set at $1,000, while the manslaughter charge was set at $75,000, according to Dallas County jail records. He posted bond just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Givens, a 32-year veteran of the Dallas police force, was assigned to escort duty ahead of a police motorcade for a funeral procession when the crash occurred. He was in position to block oncoming traffic to the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 20 at Bonnie View Road about 5:30 a.m Saturday.

Givens had the emergency lights on his motorcycle activated and was stationary when Breedlove allegedly struck Givens while driving his Kia Sportage at a high rate of speed, according to Dallas police.

Givens was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Breedlove remained at the scene, where he was arrested. He is expected to make an appearance in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 23, according to Dallas County jail records.

Prescotte Stokes III

