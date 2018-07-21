Veteran Dallas police officer struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

A veteran motorcycle officer with the Dallas Police Department was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday.

Senior Corporal Earl “Jamie” Givens was assigned escort duty for the late Senior Corporal Tyrone Andrews, who was being taken from Laurel Land Funeral Home to a location in East Texas, according to a news release from the Dallas police.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Givens had gotten into position to block oncoming traffic to the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 20 at Bonnie View Road about 5:30 a.m., the release said.





Givens activated the emergency lights on his motorcycle and was not moving when the driver of a Kia Sportage struck the officer at a high rate of speed, police reported.

Fellow officers rendered aid to Givens until Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived. Givens was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia Sportage collided into the concrete divider and remained at the scene where he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old Black male.

Givens is a 32-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the traffic unit. Dallas police asked that the public keep Givens’ family and friends in thoughts and prayers.





