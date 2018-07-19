What’s the easy way to steal a motorcycle? Walk it out the front door. Obviously.

It wasn’t exactly a smash-and-grab at a North Texas motorcycle store; it was more like the three thieves just walked in and walked out the front door with two dirt bikes and a four-wheeler, Irving police reported.

The trio can be seen in surveillance video footage from the Lone Star Yamaha located at 520 W. Airport Freeway entering the store at 3:33 a.m. on July 6.

“They roll up in a van and attach tow straps to the front door and pull the door unlocked,” said Irving Police Department spokesman James McLellan.

The trio dash inside the store and moments later return, each with a different bike, and swiftly walk out of the front door. The thieves took two dirt bikes and one four-wheeler, McLellan said.

Surveillance video cameras outside the store show one of the stolen bikes falling out of the back of a white van. Seconds later, the van stops, the thieves jump out and hoist the bike back into the rear of the van.

“A construction worker at the scene saw what was happening and called police,” McLellan said. “He attempted to follow them in a dump truck but was unable to keep up with the suspects. We do believe the van used in the incident was probably stolen as well.”

That one break-in wasn’t enough for the thieves, according to McLellan.

A week later on July 13, a witness reported three guys loading dirt bikes into a white panel van with a broken driver’s side tail light at Grapevine PowerSports at 721 W. State Highway 114 about 3 a.m., Grapevine police reported.

“There wasn’t any surveillance or suspect descriptions from our case,” said Grapevine Police spokeswoman Amanda McNew.

Now, both police departments are working together to try and locate the thieves while acknowledging that the case is unusual.

“Smash and grabs aren’t uncommon,” McLellan said, “but for it to be done in this way is pretty rare and not common.”

Anyone with information or who might recognize the suspects can contact Irving police at 972-273-1010.