Dallas man mauled by dogs had to have his arm amputated

A month after several dogs mauled Ronnie Bell as he walked home in his Dallas neighborhood, his arm had to be amputated.
Bell, 57, was put on life support after the June 17 attack, and is now heading home, according to a GoFundMe account created by family and friends.
After the attack, Bell received more than 14 units of blood because an artery had been ripped open. He also received more than 100 staples.
Bell told Fox 4 News that a Dallas police officer who lived nearby was the first person to reach him after the attack. He helped apply pressure to Bell’s arm.
Dallas Animal Services said the dogs got out of their owner’s yard through an open gate. The owner surrendered the dogs after the attack and they were euthanized, they said. The owner was cited for failure to microchip, alter and vaccinate the dogs.
After Bell’s attack, the Dallas City Council decided to strengthen its dangerous dog ordinance. KERA reported the council voted to create a criminal penalty for certain dog bites. However, Bell’s case won’t fall under the news rules.
