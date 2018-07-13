Dallas flight diverted to Tulsa, passengers arrive via bus 12 hours after scheduled arrival

A Spirit Airlines flight en route from New York to DFW Airport was diverted to Tulsa due to weather, and the 185 passengers aboard took a bus the rest of the way to Dallas, arriving at their destination at 5 a.m. Friday, 12 hour after their scheduled arrival time.
Spirit Flight 917 departed from New York’s LaGuardia Airport at 1 p.m. Thursday and was scheduled to arrive at DFW Airport four hours later..
The aircraft was forced to land at Tulsa International Airport due to dangerous weather conditions, the airline said. Several small but fierce thunderstorms moved through North Texas on Thursday afternoon and the National Weather Service warned of winds in excess of 40 mph along with lightning and heavy rain at DFW Airport.
Passengers on the Spirit flight took to social media during Thursday’s delay to share their frustration. They said they were kept on the plane for hours after they landed and weren’t given snacks, water or food.
The airline said the flight crew had exceeded their maximum number of flight hours for the day and were legally required to be put on rest.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration these diversions can cause, but the safety of our Guests and Crew is paramount,” Spirit said in a statement.
Passengers were bussed to Dallas for a 5 hour trip, arriving at 5 a.m, 17 hours after they departed from New York. Passengers received an e-mail from the airlines last night apologizing for the inconvenience and notifying them that they will be refunded for their flight and will received a total of $100 in future travel credit.
Comments