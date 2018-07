The Irving Police Department shared body cam footage of a motorcycle police officer barely escaping getting hit by a car, while he was conducting a traffic stop on Texas 114 in Irving.

Police officers depend on motorists to slow down and move over for their safety and the safety of others. Besides, it's the law.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, police said, but this could have been bad.

