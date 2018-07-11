Man killed by Garland officer after he threatened people with knives is identified

Authorities have identified a man who was shot dead after failing to obey orders from police to stop walking toward them with two large knives in hand.

Garland police officers encountered Shaun Leo Gates, 40, about 2 p.m. Tuesday on an access road between Interstate 30 and Bass Pro Drive in the 1500 block of the highway, police stated.

Gates was swinging two big knives and striking passing vehicles, according to authorities.

Responding officers saw Gates walk toward them holding two large knives and ordered him to stop, but Gates continued to walk toward them, police said.

A veteran police officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect at least once, according to police. Gates was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.





Garland homicide detectives and members of the Public Integrity Unit with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

This story involves information from Star-Telegram archives.