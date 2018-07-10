One dead in police shooting in Garland

One suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer in Garland on Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

The officer-involved shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on an access road between Interstate 30 and Bass Pro Drive in the 1500 block of the highway, Garland police spokesman Lt. Pedro Barineau told Star-Telegram news partner WFAA. Aerial cameras from local TV outlets showed the body of the suspect lying in the street.

An eyewitness told WFAA that a suspect had been spotted at the scene banging on walls with several "big knives." A business owner told the news station that the shirtless suspect was swinging the knives outside her business and hit a box.

Police closed the westbound loop entrance to I-30 while they investigated.





No additional details have been released.