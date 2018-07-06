After 73 years, the remains of a World War II veteran finds a home in North Texas

U.S Army Pvt. Kenneth Dayle Farris was buried three times before his family was able to bring home his remains.

His sister, Judith Bingham, said Farris was declared missing in action 73 years ago.

On Friday, Farris came home to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, Bingham said.

There was a long procession from the airport that ended at the Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas. Members of the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders and the Dallas Police Department Motorcycle Officers provided escort services to the funeral home.

"I was about 23 when I started reading his diary and contacting people so I could find him," Bingham said.

Farris’ unit arrived in the Hürtgen Forest in Germany on Nov. 9, 1944 and took heavy losses from artillery fire during their advance to the town of Grosshau. Farris, who was 19 at the time, was wounded by artillery and left the front line for the battalion aid station on Nov. 28, 1944.

When officers took an accounting of the surviving soldiers, Farris could not be found and was listed missing in action.

The remains of Kenneth Dayle Farris, a private in the U.S. Army missing since World War II, came home to North Texas after a search that spanned more than seven decades. Courtesy North Texas Patriot Guard

Bingham said she interviewed people personally during a visit to Germany and placed an advertisement in infantry newspapers encouraging soldiers from his unit to contact her with whatever information they had.





Farris had been buried in France, in Belgium and in the Netherlands and his remains were located in an unmarked grave designated X2762 in the Netherlands after family members donated DNA samples that could be used to provide a match, Bingham said.

Bingham said she received a call on April 23 saying that her brother had been found.

"After having looked for him for so long I was ecstatic," Bingham said. "I could not help but cry. I never gave up hope that I could find him. And I did with a lot of help."

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. The public is invited.

"It will be beautiful," Bingham said.



