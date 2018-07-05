He covered his face but left the rest uncovered for women to see, police say

A man has been spotted pulling his vehicle up next to women in the early morning with his face covered but leaving the rest of his body exposed, Dallas police reported.

A Latino driving a red Dodge Ram is being sought by police for possible indecent exposure after two incidents reported in June, Dallas police said in news release.

On June 27, at 6:20 a.m. a female victim reported that she was being followed by the Latino in the Dodge Ram in the 11600 block of Welch Road near Forest Lane. The victim noticed that the man was not wearing any pants and was exposing himself, but he covered his face with a bright yellow shirt, police said.

A day later, at about 8 a.m. at the same location, another female victim reported the same suspect in the Ram pulled up next to her wearing a bright yellow construction shirt without any pants on.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The victim told police that the suspect covered his face and exposed himself to her.

Police released two photos of the suspect and is asking anyone with information to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3000.

SHARE COPY LINK Dash cam footage released by the Irving Police Department shows Kenneth Roblez, 38, attempt to avoid being pulled over by an officer. About a minute later his vehicle is cutoff in a parking lot by an undercover in an unmarked vehicle forcing him t





