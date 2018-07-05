Dallas police reported that a Latin male suspect is being sought after for two indecent exposure incidents involving two different women in late June
He covered his face but left the rest uncovered for women to see, police say

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

July 05, 2018 04:20 PM

A man has been spotted pulling his vehicle up next to women in the early morning with his face covered but leaving the rest of his body exposed, Dallas police reported.

A Latino driving a red Dodge Ram is being sought by police for possible indecent exposure after two incidents reported in June, Dallas police said in news release.

On June 27, at 6:20 a.m. a female victim reported that she was being followed by the Latino in the Dodge Ram in the 11600 block of Welch Road near Forest Lane. The victim noticed that the man was not wearing any pants and was exposing himself, but he covered his face with a bright yellow shirt, police said.

A day later, at about 8 a.m. at the same location, another female victim reported the same suspect in the Ram pulled up next to her wearing a bright yellow construction shirt without any pants on.

The victim told police that the suspect covered his face and exposed himself to her.

Police released two photos of the suspect and is asking anyone with information to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3000.

Prescotte Stokes III


