Dallas

He tried to steal her vehicle with her kids inside. She shot him in the head, police say

By Nichole Manna

July 05, 2018 09:43 AM

A mother in Dallas shot a 36-year-old in the head after he tried to steal her vehicle with her two toddlers inside, according to the Dallas Police Department.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Shell station in the 200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

When the man — later identified as Ricky Wright — got inside the woman's vehicle and tried driving away, she jumped in and told him to stop, police said. When he didn't stop, she pulled a gun from her glove box and shot him once in the head, according to police.

The vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

Wright was taken to a local hospital and an update on his condition wasn't immediately available. He's been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.

Nichole Manna, 817-390-7684, @NicholeManna

