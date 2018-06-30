Manhunt over after escaped convict wanted by feds is recaptured in Balch Springs

Authorities recaptured a man who escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville on Thursday, according to the FBI.

WillIiam Laurence Stanley was captured in Balch Springs late Friday and is back in federal custody.

#UPDATE: Escaped Federal Inmate, William Laurence Stanley, was apprehended in Balch Springs and is back in Federal custody. pic.twitter.com/LdYu6VrpRx — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) June 30, 2018

Stanley, 54, was sentenced to serve more than eight years on June 12 and ordered to pay more than $5.6 million in resitution.

Stanley was previously sentenced to more than three years in prison for extorting money from a Dallas-based business and ordered to pay more than $174,000 in restitution, according to a news release from the FBI.

