Federal agents searching for man who escaped from the Seagoville prison near Dallas

William Laurence Stanley, who escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville on Thursday, was recaptured in Balch Springs late Friday.
By Mitch Mitchell

June 29, 2018 10:19 PM

The FBI Violent Crimes task force has issued a warning for the public to avoid an escaped convict and is also asking the public to contact law enforcement if they see him.

WillIam Laurence Stanley escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville on Thursday, a FBI news release said.

Stanley, 54, is 6-feet, 245 pounds, bald and has blue eyes. He has the word "CENSORED" tattooed on his forehead in large block letters, the release stated. A tattoo that says," Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech," is tattoed on the back of his head.



Stanley was sentenced to serve more than eight years on June 12 and ordered to pay more than $5.6 million in resitution. Stanley was previously sentenced to three years in prison for extorting money from a Dallas-based business and ordered to pay more than $174,000 in restitution, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Stanley's whereabouts should call the Dallas FBI Field Office at 972-559-5000. Tips can be submitted online here. If Stanley is sighted outside the United States, contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



