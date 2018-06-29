Federal agents searching for man who escaped from the Seagoville prison near Dallas

The FBI Violent Crimes task force has issued a warning for the public to avoid an escaped convict and is also asking the public to contact law enforcement if they see him.

WillIam Laurence Stanley escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville on Thursday, a FBI news release said.

Stanley, 54, is 6-feet, 245 pounds, bald and has blue eyes. He has the word "CENSORED" tattooed on his forehead in large block letters, the release stated. A tattoo that says," Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech," is tattoed on the back of his head.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

We are seeking information to locate William Laurence Stanley who escaped June 28th from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas. Please call 972-559-5000 to report any tips. pic.twitter.com/K8F2SeR4Hz — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) June 30, 2018

Stanley was sentenced to serve more than eight years on June 12 and ordered to pay more than $5.6 million in resitution. Stanley was previously sentenced to three years in prison for extorting money from a Dallas-based business and ordered to pay more than $174,000 in restitution, according to the release.





Anyone with information about Stanley's whereabouts should call the Dallas FBI Field Office at 972-559-5000. Tips can be submitted online here. If Stanley is sighted outside the United States, contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



