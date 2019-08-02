Group accuses land owner of breaking state law over access to historic Texas cemetery

Getty Images

For years, visitors to the historic Bullard Cemetery in Reno, near Azle, could come and go as they pleased.

But last spring, the owner of a horse ranch whose property surrounds the cemetery, restricted access to a public easement leading to the grave sites by putting up fences and several gates.

The cemetery association’s board cried foul, alleging that the owner Jeff Oswood is violating state law, which says that people can’t be denied access to a cemetery during “normal hours” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. The dispute could end up in court, according to city officials.

The cemetery association president declined to comment and the secretary/treasurer, Debbie Vesti, did not return an email and phone call seeking comment. They spoke at the July 15 city council meeting, and the Star-Telegram obtained a copy of the recording through an open records request.

“Things need to be done, and the graves need to be weeded,” board president Sandra Cozart told council members.

“We’ve had a recent burial, and people can’t get up there without making arrangements (with the property owner),” she said.

The Bullard Cemetery dates back to 1871, and there are 163 graves, she said.

Vesti told council members that there is a 30-foot public easement from the highway to the cemetery, and for the past 35 years there were no problems until last fall when Oswood put a fence across the easement, blocking visitors from going to the cemetery.

“The first people to come to this community are buried in the cemetery,” she said. “We implore you to do something.”

Randy Agnew, an attorney representing Oswood, did not return phone calls seeking comment, but in a letter to Reno officials Agnew proposed a “temporary” solution where the main gate would be open or closed and unlocked.

Visitors would then pass through three more closed gates before getting to the cemetery.

“I am also hopeful that it fully and adequately addresses the concerns of the City of Reno, its elected officials, and its concerned citizens,” Agnew wrote.

But the cemetery association does not like the proposal because it still restricts access, and the board doesn’t want the responsibility and possible liability of making sure the gates are closed.

William Collins, an attorney representing the cemetery association, wrote “the purpose of the easement was, and still is, to provide the public with 24-hour-a-day ingress and egress to the cemetery, without having to get permission from a property owner or to account to some gatekeeper for the opening, closing, and locking of gates.”

Meanwhile, Cozart told the city council that she and others have relatives buried in the cemetery.

“We have people who have purchased plots. They all worry about can they get up there (the cemetery). That shouldn’t be a concern to them.”

