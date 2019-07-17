Need a place to chill? The Salvation Army is opening up cooling stations

First responders train and respond to calls, no matter how hot it gets First responders can't stay inside when they get a call, even when it gets to be more than 100 degrees outside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First responders can't stay inside when they get a call, even when it gets to be more than 100 degrees outside.

The Salvation Army is opening cooling stations around DFW, including two in Fort Worth and one in Arlington.

The cooling stations are open to anybody who needs to come in and cool off.

“We all know that the heat in the summer can really be too much for people in the summer,” Soloman Moriba, a spokesman for the Salvation Army, said. “Especially people who are homeless or whose work requires them to work outside in the heat.”

Fort Worth has one station that is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m, and Arlington and Fort Worth each have one station open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter, 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Northside Corps (North Fort Worth), 3023 NW 24th St, Fort Worth, TX, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arlington station, 712 W. Abram Street, Arlington, TX, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These stations will offer a cool place to sit and cold water to drink. Everyone is welcome for however long they wish to stay during operating hours.

“Those working outside can come in just for brief spells to cool off if they want, that can be helpful to anyone,” Moriba said.