Fireworks are dangerous if handled wrong. Here are some Independence Day safety tips

Fort Worth Fire Department demonstrates dangers of fireworks Fort Worth Fire Department demonstrated how fireworks can damage hands if not handled properly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Fire Department demonstrated how fireworks can damage hands if not handled properly.

Fireworks are illegal in most city limits, but if you plan on lighting them outside city limits this July 4th the Fort Worth Fire Department has some tips to keep you safe.

The hands, face and chest are at the most risk for injury when lighting fireworks, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said at a news conference July 3. Anyone lighting fireworks should not hold them in their hands when lighting and should put distance between themselves and the colorful explosives.

The best outcome is to avoid injury, but if any injuries do occur it is important to call 911, stop any burning and apply direct pressure to bleeding until first responders arrive.

Do not shoot fireworks near buildings, vehicles or roads, Davis said, and never light a firework or firecracker indoors.

It’s important to keep water nearby because, even with a lot of rain recently, fireworks can still cause grass fires.

If fireworks cause any fires or injuries you should call 911, but Davis said all other firework-related calls should be made to 817-392-4444.