North Richland Hills officer, 25, dies

A 25-year-old North Richland Hills police officer has died, police said in a press release.

Although Caleb Rainey’s cause of death is unclear at this time, he had recently been ill, police said. Rainey, who joined the department a little over two years ago, “brightened the halls and the streets of North Richland Hills with his charisma and enthusiasm,” police said.

He was described as a true public servant, serving others with compassion, dedication and a joy for life. His sense of humor, infectious smile and laughter, police said, lifted the team.

After excelling in the academy, Rainey was nominated as police rookie of the year in 2018 and earned two commendations and a certificate of recognition for his dedication serving citizens, police said.

The police department is in contact with family members, police said. Arrangements are pending.