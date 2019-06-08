4 Tarrant County cities fill seats left open after general election

dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Gerald Joubert took an early lead against Lydia Thomas tonight in the race for Forest Hill mayor, 60% to 39% without a full precinct reporting.

Gerald Joubert, city councilman place 3 and former Forest Hill mayor, led the field of four mayoral candidates in the general election May 4 with 35.29% of the vote. Lydia Thomas, who resigned the mayorship earlier this year, followed with 27.2% of the total votes cast in her favor.

Thomas and Mayor pro tem Beckie Duncan Hayes resigned and filed for reelection on the same day. They were accused of misusing city funds when they were reimbursed for $545 tickets to see former First Lady Michelle Obama at a book tour event. If voted out by the city council for a violation they would have to wait three years before they could run for office again, they said in their resignations.

In the city council race in Forest Hill, Clara Faulkner’s 69% led S. Eric Robinson’s 31% as the first votes were tallied.

Faulkner held a 46.94% of the vote in the general election May 4 to Robinson’s 27.83%.

In Arlington, Ignacio Nunez pulled out in front of Andy Prior with 59% of the vote to 41% for the city council, district 5 in the first returns fo the night.

Nunez collected 45.58% of the vote for City Council District 5 in the general election.

Shawn Morrison and Chuck E Beasley were separated by less than 10% as the first votes were tallied for Saginaw City Council Place 1. Morrison took 54% of the vote in the first returns of the night to Beasley’s 46%.

Beasley amassed 47.73% of the vote May 4 to Morrison’s 36.62%.

JoAnn Butler’s 53% of the vote gave her a narrow opening lead over John Claridge in the River Oaks election for a city councilor for place 1.

Butler received 47.27 to Claridge’s 42.86% in the general election May 4.

These votes are not final, without a single precinct reporting 100% of their vote.