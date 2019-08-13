Arlington gives final approval to ticket, parking taxes for Rangers stadium

Baseball fans will be paying a 10% tax on tickets and a $3 tax on parking at the new Globe Life Field starting opening day 2020 to pay a portion of the Texas Rangers’ construction debt.

The Arlington City Council on Tuesday unanimously took the final step to collect the tax starting the day the ballpark opens. Voters approved the tax in November 2016 as part of the bond package to help pay for the stadium.

The city is paying its portion of the debt, $500 million, through a half-cent sales tax and taxes on hotels and car rentals.

The original cost of the stadium was billed at $1 billion, but latest estimates show the cost at $1.2 billion. The taxes will expire when the stadium debt is paid off.