Arlington is considering a tax rate cut, but you’ll probably still pay more

A breakdown of expenses in Arlington in the budget proposal.

Arlington is considering cutting its tax rate but residents may pay more in city taxes because of increased property values.

The City Council will discuss the tax rate and 2020 budget at 1 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 W. Abrams St, Arlington, on the third floor.

The owner of a $215,000 home with a homestead exemption would pay $973 in property taxes.

Arlington has dropped its tax rate by about 2 cents since 2016. This year, the city is proposing a 1.7% cut in the tax rate. But home values rose 10% between 2018 and 2019.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because of the increase in property value, the city expects an additional $12.3 million in property tax revenue. That money will go toward hiring more police officers and firefighters and providing equipment for them.

Home values in Arlington have increased 52% in the past five years, according to data from the Tarrant Appraisal District.