Arlington police increase security in response to threat that refers to El Paso shooting

Arlington police have increased security around the city’s stadiums and attractions in response to a threat that was circulating on social media on Friday.

A screenshot of a message written on the inside of an portable restroom at the construction site for Globe Life Field says, “You think what happened in El Paso was bad just wait until what happens here on Saturday!!!”

Sgt. Karen Standback, a police spokeswoman, said the department did not think the threat was credible but it was taking it seriously.

Police posted a message on social media around 5 p.m. that people would see an increased police presence in the city.

Joe Carpenter, a spokesman for the University of Texas at Arlington, said campus police are aware of the threat but do not think it is credible. While they take threats seriously, he said, they do not expect any changes in routine on campus this Saturday.

The writing appears to refer to the mass shooting in El Paso on Saturday in which a gunman killed 22 people.