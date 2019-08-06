Arlington tentatively approves ticket, parking tax for new Texas Rangers ballpark

How will Globe Life Field be different from Globe Life Park? Globe Life Field is expected to open in March 2020. Here’s some things you may not know about the stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Globe Life Field is expected to open in March 2020. Here’s some things you may not know about the stadium.

The Arlington City Council on Tuesday tentatively approved an ordinance for collection of taxes gathered from ticket sales and another to collect taxes from parking at the new Texas Rangers ballpark in Arlington.

Voters approved the tax in November 2016, authorizing the city to charge a 10% tax for every ticket purchase and $3 as a tax for parking.

The ordinance was approved unanimously and will appear in the consent agenda in an upcoming meeting for final approval. If approved for a second time, it will take effect when the new stadium opens.

The ticket tax will go toward paying off a portion of the construction costs for the new Globe Life Field, which opens next year. Arlington did something similar with AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys and the current Rangers stadium, Globe Life Park.

The ordinance was opposed by one audience member, who opted to raise his hand to show opposition instead of speaking to the council.

City Manager Trey Yelverton said the tax is a part of a three-legged stool approach.

The city is paying its portion of the debt, 50%, with residential, sales and rental car taxes. The Rangers paying a portion of the debt, and users of the facility are paying some with the ticket and parking tax. .

If the ticket and parking taxes do not make enough to cover their portion of the debt, the Rangers will pay the difference.

Yelverton described it as a collaboration between the people benefiting from the stadium.

“The team clearly has a desire and will to put out a great product and a great fan experience to make money,” Yelverton said after the city council meeting.

“The city has a great interest in capturing money being spent here to provide growth in our economy for investment in public services for our community, and the fans want to have a great experience too, but they’re part of the formula. So that’s where their piece comes in.”

Yelverton said the team could raise prices by 10% on its own, but league rules complicate that option. By putting a tax in place specifically designed to pay down a portion of the debt, the team collects the tax and pays it to the city as a part of its commitment.

He said that the team is responsible for raising the taxes by selling tickets and parking, so the simple way of describing the deal is still a 50/50 split.

WFAA-TV Channel 8 in 2016 suggested that the tax would mean the taxpayers were paying 80 percent of the cost. That was rejected by city officials at the time. Yelverton said after Tuesday’s council meeting that, while the ticket and parking taxes could be looked at as a separate way of raising money for construction debt, the Rangers are actually committing to paying more.

The original cost of the stadium was billed at $1 billion, but latest estimates show the cost at $1.2 billion. Yelverton said the city is still only paying $500 million, leaving $700 million.

The ordinance holds a $500 fine for anybody selling tickets to an event at Globe Life Field who does not collect and pay the 10% tax.

Yelverton said the team could have also implemented a fee for season ticket holders but opted not to.