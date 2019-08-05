Motorcyclist killed after his vehicle veers off road, hits tree, Arlington police say

Motorcycle crash kills rider in south Arlington Biker lost control and was thrown from the bike into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Arlington police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Biker lost control and was thrown from the bike into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Arlington police.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Monday when his vehicle crashed into a tree, Arlington police said.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Sublett Road in Arlington.

The victim was identified as Keon Williams Ester, of Arlington, who was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m. at a local Arlington hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Williams Ester was driving westbound on Sublett Road when for an unknown reason his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.