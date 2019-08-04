Man shot to death, then suspects opened fire at Arlington home, police say

Essential tips for a 911 call during a mental health crisis The police shooting death of suicidal Overland Park teenager John Albers torments other families in trouble and raises concerns about calling 911. Here are some tips when calling 911 if someone you know is in crisis and is a danger to themselves o Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The police shooting death of suicidal Overland Park teenager John Albers torments other families in trouble and raises concerns about calling 911. Here are some tips when calling 911 if someone you know is in crisis and is a danger to themselves o

A man was shot to death Saturday night after he met with some suspects in a vehicle on an Arlington street, police said.

The victim returned fire, but Arlington police did not find any other people with gunshot wounds.

After killing the man, the suspects drove to a home in southwest Arlington and opened fire into the residence, which had ties to the victim, Arlington police said.

The name of the victim had not been released Sunday pending notification of relatives.

Arlington police responded to the shooting call at the home shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located several bullet casings that struck the front door of the home, but no one was injured in the home.

A witness told Arlington police that the victim had met with the suspects in the 5800 block of Kelly Elliott Road in Arlington.

The victim was talking to four to five people in a vehicle when a suspect shot him, Arlington police said. The victim returned fire.

The victim was first taken to a medical clinic where Arlington police found him. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington homicide Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691 or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.